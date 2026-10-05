'Mira-Bhayandar Self-Redevelopment Will Be A Game-Changer': MLA Pravin Darekar

MLA Pravin Darekar highlighted policy and financial support for housing societies pursuing self-redevelopment in Mira-Bhayandar | X - @mipravindarekar

Bhayandar, October 5, 2026: Self-redevelopment, which provides ordinary citizens who spend their life savings on housing the opportunity to redevelop their own homes, will prove to be a guiding path for the development of Mira-Bhayandar. This confidence was expressed by BJP Group Leader and Maharashtra Housing Self-Redevelopment Authority Chairman, MLA Pravin Darekar.

He was speaking at a guidance camp organised at the initiative of MLA Narendra Mehta to boost self-redevelopment in Mira-Bhayandar. Mayor Dimple Mehta, Deputy Mayor Dhruvkishor Patil, District President Dilip Jain, Town Planning Department Assistant Director Purushottam Shinde, Upper Tehsildar Nilesh Gaud, and senior Mumbai Bank officer Krishna Phote, among others, were present at the event.

https://t.co/xsWkeQEBVi — Pravin Darekar - प्रविण दरेकर (@mipravindarekar) October 4, 2026

Policy Support And Financial Backing

Against the backdrop of projects stalled by private developers, Darekar stated that efforts are being made to streamline loans and approvals for self-redevelopment. At his initiative, Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank launched a loan policy for housing societies. He mentioned that the state government accepted 18 key demands regarding self-redevelopment and issued government decisions (GRs) accordingly.

Darekar highlighted that 21 buildings in Mumbai have already been constructed through self-redevelopment, claiming their completion took just 2.5 to 3 years. He clarified that since the housing society remains the sole owner in self-redevelopment, members retain full control over selecting the architect, design, and contractor.

The state government has initiated the process of making Rs 10,000 crore available through state cooperative banks, with an additional provision of Rs 1,000 crore through NCDC. Furthermore, a demand has been submitted to the Chief Minister to prepare an action plan worth Rs 25,000 crore. Darekar urged MLA Narendra Mehta to resolve to execute self-redevelopment on a pilot basis for five buildings in Mira-Bhayandar as an initial step.

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Will Do Everything For The People Of Mira-Bhayandar

During the camp, MLA Darekar shared that he showed Mayor Dimple Mehta an SMS received from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Darekar explained that he had sent a photograph of the attendees present at the camp to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister replied with "Okay", signalling full support to move forward and do everything required for the residents of Mira-Bhayandar.

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