Mira-Bhayandar Sees Over 56,000 Women Apply For Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Representative Image | Twitter

Mira-Bhayandar: More than 56,000 women from the twin-city have applied for the state government’s ambitious - Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The scheme which was introduced from 1, July envisages a monthly stipend of Rs.1,500 for women aged between 21 and 65 years whose family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh. The money will be credited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Details Revealed By The Data

According to statistics sourced from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as many as 56,243 applications have been received out of which 44,402 were approved till 12 pm on Sunday. While 3,233 and 1,855 applications were provisionally approved and provisionally rejected respectively, 6,597 applications were under scrutiny. The number of rejected applications stands at 156.

The number of applicants escalated after the committee led by local legislator Geeta Jain who apart from directing officials to intensify efforts and mobilising machinery in helping and reaching out to all potential beneficiaries also issued standing instructions to the tehsildar to ensure that applicants get their income certificates within 24 hours.

Applicants who have received messages tagged with provisionally rejected have an opportunity to make necessary changes/ rectifications in the applications which will be sent back for verifications after re-submission. Although the deadline for accepting applications on the online or offline platform as set out earlier was August 31, the government is likely to extend the last date till November end, highly placed sources said. However, the civic administration is yet to receive any such instruction.

The Maha-Yuti government is expecting the scheme to be a game-changer in the run up to the polls, likely to be held in October-November, this year. Notably, the scheme is inspired by the Laadli Behna Yojana implemented by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government in Madhya Pradesh.