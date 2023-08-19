Mira-Bhayandar: Project To Overhaul MBMC’s Water Supply Network Gathers Steam

Mira-Bhayandar: Accelerated Soil Investigation & Trial Bore Mark Progress In Water Network Revamp | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: In a welcome development for the residents of the twin-city, the agencies contracted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have accelerated the process of soil investigation (geotechnical survey) and trial boring in the first phase of the project aimed at revitalizing the internal water distribution network of the twin-city.

The urban development department of the state has approved the release of funds for the ₹516.78 crore project, which falls under the central government's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 initiative. The funding structure involves a financial grant of ₹172.24 crore (33.33%) from the central government and ₹189.50 crore (36.67%) from the state government. The remaining cost of ₹155.04 crore (30%) is to be borne by the civic administration. Given MBMC's financial constraints, it has requested a financial assistance of ₹126 crore from the central divisive tax pool of the finance commission.

Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is progressing rapidly to address the persistent water issues in Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. Sourced from the Surya Dam in Dhamani village, Jawhar, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will provide a bulk water supply of 403 MLD, divided between Mira Bhayandar (218 MLD) and Vasai-Virar (185 MLD).

Completion in 2 years

While the MMRDA will handle the water lifting and distribution to the twin-city, the MBMC is responsible for upgrading the internal pipeline network. The internal distribution plan, which is expected to be completed in around two years, is designed to meet water requirements until 2054. Alongside soil testing, trial bore has been completed for 11 out of the 23 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), with work on the remaining 12 in advanced stages. Deepak Khambit, the city engineer, stated that the project's master plan includes laying new pipelines (176 km), constructing 23 elevated storage reservoirs, and feeder mains (38 km) to enhance water supply efficiency and eliminate transit leakages.

