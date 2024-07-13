 Mira-Bhayandar: Potholes Reappear On Ghodbunder Road Just Weeks After PWD's Repair Work, Raising Concerns Over Quality
Mira-Bhayandar: Potholes Reappear On Ghodbunder Road Just Weeks After PWD's Repair Work, Raising Concerns Over Quality

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Less than a month after the state public works department (PWD) completed the repair work on a 700 meter stretch of the Ghodbunder Road between Kajupada (Kashimira) to the Octroi Check Post (Thane), huge potholes have re-emerged on the road, exposing the shoddy and cosmetic work carried out by the contractors.

The PWD had boasted of using American technology to fix the roads between 24, May to 7, June. Apart from banning heavy vehicles to ply on the roads, traffic diversions and one-way movement was imposed by the traffic police department during the repair period.

However, the first few showers of rains have exposed the poor quality of road work as crores of rupees spent towards the project has gone down the drains, raising a serious question mark on the effectiveness of the much-hyped American technology.

Meanwhile the battered conditions have once again led to heavy traffic congestion on the Thane-Ghodbunder road and even on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

