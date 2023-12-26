Mira-Bhayandar: Police Raid Spa Offering ‘Extra Services’ In Mira Road; Questions Arise Over Selective Action

FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been making tall claims about their efforts towards curbing immoral activities in the region-especially unisex spas and salons which operate under the guise of massage services, however, some of the actions either seem to be picked and chosen or are cosmetic in nature.

A team from the Naya Nagar police station raided a unisex spa which according to them was found to be indulging in vulgar activities under the guise of "extra" massage services in Mira Road on Monday evening. Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by senior police inspector Vilas Supe, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket.

After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Good Health Thai Spa operating from the first floor of Asmita Orient building near the Rassaz circle in Mira Road. Apart from two female employees aged 34 and 19 years, the police team booked the spa operator identified as Sanjeev Sharma (49) under section 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC. However, clarity eludes the meaning of "extra" services which invites such mild actions in the form of bailable offences in several cases involving some of the notorious unisex spas.

Moreover, action against the owners who are the actual beneficiaries of the raunchy trade is awaited. Numerous spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in nooks and corners of the twin-city. Some have even employed foreign nationals sans work permits and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.