Mira Bhayandar: Petty tiff leads to idli vendor’s murder

A quarrel over some trivial issue led to the murder of a middle-aged snack vendor in Mira Road on Friday morning.

The incident was reported from the Rassaz Circle area in Mira Road at around 10 am. The deceased who has been identified as Virendra Yadav sold idli-sambhar door-to-door.

Some yet-to-be identified customers apparently picked up a quarrel with Yadav over some issue. The war-of-words turned violent after they mounted a violent assault on Yadav and fled the spot.

Yadav who is believed to have died of internal injuries, was a native of Uttar Pradesh and stayed in Bhayandar.

No arrests had been made till reports last came in. While the body was sent for an autopsy, an offence under section 302 of the IPC has been registered in this context at the Naya Nagar police station.