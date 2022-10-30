Mira-Bhayandar: Organiser booked for 'vulgar dance' show at religious event | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have registered an offence against the organiser for staging an indecent dance show at a religious event held at a public place in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on Friday night.

The action followed after the clip of the dance show being performed by two women went viral on various social media platforms.

Complaint against loud music from event

According to the police they received a complaint on helpline number 112 against high decibel sound of Bollywood numbers reverberating from the loudspeakers installed at a makeshift stage near Sheetal Raj building in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road after the stipulated deadline of 10 pm.

An on duty patrolling team led by assistant police inspector Haneef Shaikh immediately reached the spot and after primary investigations stopped the show and took the organiser identified as Sanjeevkumar Sadanand Singh (46) into custody.

An offence under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 has been registered against the accused. Further investigations were underway.