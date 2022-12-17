Mira-Bhayandar: Online 'matka' running like lottery biz busted

Representative Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: A team from the Kashimira police station busted yet another racket involving online gambling activities operating without any registration or mandated licenses, under the guise of government-authorised lottery units. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira on Thursday.

Two operators – Pradip Wadhera, 50, and Nitesh Kanhaiya Singh, 41 – were arrested from the spot while the distributor who facilitated the applications for the illegal trade, Sanjay Vishwakarma was taken into custody on Friday. Using the online lottery centre as a front, the racketeers were operating the gambling den by tweaking results of the single- and double-digit game every 15 minutes using various online gambling applications. The accused also doled out handwritten chits similar to those given by Matka operators.

The police also seized equipment and accessories used to facilitate internet access, along with gambling material including computers and printers from the establishment. The actual masterminds of the racket were apparently using software that showed the quantum of bets placed on the basis of which the number with the least bet was selected.

