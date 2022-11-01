Mira-Bhayandar: Now, property name transfer at the click of a mouse in MBMC

MyMBMC app logo on Google Play (Representative Image) |

Mira-Bhayandar: Residents of the twin-city who want to make a change in the name of the holder on property tax records will soon be able to do it from the comfort of their homes or offices.

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has developed a software which will facilitate the name transfer process on its mobile application and via links on its dedicated website.

The trial-run has been completed and the software will be incorporated in the system in a few days, officials said. Earlier, people had to waste their time standing in serpentine queues or at times run pillar-to-post from one ward officer to another to get the work done.

Apart from instances in which bribes have been sought by middlemen, allegedly on behalf of lower-rung civic personnel, there have been numerous complaints of name transfers being fraudulently accomplished by means of fake and fabricated documents. Some matters have even reached the police station.

Once the software becomes operational, citizens can download applications and upload it with supporting documents, including Index-II (document used as a certification of assurance that a property transaction is registered following the mandated protocols), copy of the registered agreement and identification proofs.

The tax department will scrutinize the application and after verifications, mails/messages will be sent to eligible applicants to pay processing fees on the online platform. Once the payment is done, the system will automatically transfer the property tax documents in the name of the new buyer.

“This software will not only eliminate any type of malpractices by ensuring transparency but will also save time of both-the applicant and the civic body,” said deputy civic chief Sanjay Shinde.

However, this facility will be available only for registered property deals. As against the target of Rs 250 crore for the current fiscal, the MBMC has managed to mop-up Rs 104 crore till October 31.

The assessed number of properties in the twin city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501, including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.