Mira-Bhayandar: Now, details of MBMC gardens to be available at the click of a mouse

Citizens planning to go for a morning/evening stroll or to play/exercise and practice yoga in the twin-city will now be able to get the exact location of the nearest municipal garden along with other details at the click of the mouse.

In a first of its kind initiative under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’s “Van Mahotsav 2022”, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a www.mbmcgardencity.com- a dedicated website which not only shows the ward wise list and exact locations of municipal gardens in the twin-city, but also provides information including- time-tables, area in sq.mt., number and nature of trees, species of heritage trees, flowers and other available amenities like lakes and playing equipment in the respective gardens.

Also having a feedback section, the website which will operate under the aegis of MBMC’s Tree Authority was launched on Tuesday by civic chief- Dilip Dhole in the presence of DCP (Zone I)- Amit Kale, standing committee chairman- Rakesh Shah, Leader of House - Prashant Dalvi and opposition leader- Dhanesh Patil.

Presently, there are a total of 65 gardens and 12 playgrounds spread across all the six wards in the twin-city. “Apart from enhancing the overall quality of civic services, we have also trained our attention towards increasing the green cover of the twin-city and proper upkeep of gardens, heritage sites, forts, playgrounds and other public places.” said Dilip Dhole.

The civic administration is also eyeing the tag of “City of Gardens” by chalking out an elaborate roadmap to develop more open reserved spaces into gardens and also to beautify and give an environment friendly look and meaning to traffic islands, medians and road dividers in the twin-city. The MBMC claims that there are around 6 lakhs trees in the twin-city.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:17 PM IST