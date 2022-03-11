Bhayander: Snapping water lines over unpaid property tax, MSHRC summons MBMC chief over complaint

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sought a reply from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in response to a complaint it has received regarding the disconnection of water supply lines of housing societies due to non-payment of property tax dues.

The MSHRC has summoned the civic chief and also the MBVV police commissioner to appear before the commission in person or through a duly authorized representative on March 15 to submit their say in response to the complaint which has been filed by Adv.

Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Bhayandar, in his complaint has contended that the civic administration was illegally snapping water lines without following the due process of law. Terming the act of disconnecting an essential commodity like water as extortion and infringement of fundamental rights, the complainant has also pointed out the woes faced by the common citizens due to the pandemic which has rendered a large number of people jobless.

When contacted deputy civic chief- Sanjay Shinde said, “As per bye-laws, the MBMC is empowered to disconnect water lines. However, it is equally important to understand that such steps are temporary in nature and not all connections are snapped so that the water supply does not come to a grinding halt. We will present our side before the commission and act according to its orders.”

The MBMC claims to have disconnected 357 water lines till date due to nonpayment. As against the target of Rs.222 crore, the property tax collection currently stands at Rs.143 crore and the MBMC expects to mop another Rs 50 crore-plus by March 31.

It has been alleged that despite a cold shoulder response to the amnesty scheme which ends on March 15, the MBMC does not dare to disconnect water lines of commercial establishments that have saddled astronomical amounts as arrears towards property and open land tax.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to adopt Delhi Model for Smart Education in it schools

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:18 PM IST