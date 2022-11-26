Mira-Bhayandar: No sports teachers for 8,600 students in 36 MBMC schools

Representative Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: More than 8,600 students studying in 36 civic schools operated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are without a single physical training (PT) instructor. Notably, the positions of PT teacher and school PT assistant are yet to be incorporated into the staffing pattern.

“The administration led by MBMC Commissioner Dilip Dhole has focused attention on upgrading the standard and quality of education in civic schools. Initiatives like smart classrooms, e-learning, semi-English medium and elevation of classes till standard IX have been taken up, step-by-step. Physical training and sports are also important and we will soon ensure that teachers are recruited for the purpose,” education officer Sanjay Donde said.

Due to a lack of guidance and training, the students are deprived of participating in events like the ongoing enrolment for the upcoming district-level sports competition in Thane. While the sanctioned strength is 202, only 151 teachers are currently working in the civic-run school. This is in sharp contrast to the right to education (RTE) guidelines that mandate around 280 teachers as per the recently revised pupil-teacher ratio. Additionally, 31 teachers have been recently hired on a contractual basis.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mediums up to the IX standard to 8,600 students in the twin-cities. The MBMC has been making tall claims about efforts towards upgrading the standard of education in its schools at par with private institutions. However physical fitness of students and encouraging sporting activities seem to be missing from the agenda of the education department, since the inception of the civic body.