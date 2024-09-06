Mira Bhayandar: NHAI To Build 3 Vehicular Underpasses And Foot-Over-Bridge On Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH-8 In Kashimira

NHAI to Build Three Vehicular Underpasses on NH:8 in Kashimira | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build three vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and a foot-over-bridge (FOB) on the stretch of the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway (NH:8) in Kashimira.

While the VUP’s will be constructed at Sangnai Signal (near Hotel Delhi Darbar), Pandurang Wadi (near Hotel Samrat) and in front of Hotel Western, the FOB will come up near Hotel Hilltop. The collective cost of the four projects is pegged at around Rs 55 crore.

“The tender process has been completed and contractors have been shortlisted for the construction work which will begin from mid-September (after the Ganesh-Utsav festivities). We expect the work to be completed by April-2025.” said Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who had been regularly following up with the concerned authorities for the implementation of the much-needed project which would minimise the risk of accidents while enhancing safety of pedestrians.

Thanking chief minister-Eknath Shinde and union minister of road transport and highways- Nitin Gadkari for their support, positive approach and cooperation, Sarnaik said, “In view of the increasing number of vehicles on the highway and frequent accidents, these subways and pedestrian bridges were required.” While the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has already issued its permission, the contractor has sought an official nod from the police authorities so that the construction work commences immediately after the Ganesh-Utsav festivities.

Meanwhile, Sarnaik along with senior NHAI officials conducted an inspection of the proposed construction sites on Thursday.