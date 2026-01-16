Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹96,908 Lost In Online Air Ticket Booking Fraud

MBVV Cyber Police recover ₹96,908 lost in an online air ticket booking fraud | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 16: The Cyber Police of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate have successfully recovered ₹96,908 lost by a complainant in an online air ticket booking fraud, highlighting the importance of prompt reporting in cybercrime cases.

How the fraud occurred

The complainant, a resident of the Nayanagar Police Station jurisdiction, had planned to travel from Mumbai to Mauritius and booked an air ticket through an unknown online ticket booking website.

After making the payment, the complainant received an e-ticket that did not contain a PNR number. Repeated attempts to contact the mobile number provided on the website went unanswered, leading the complainant to realise that he had been cheated.

Swift police action

Following this, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station, where the complaint was immediately registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). The case was also registered at the Cyber Police Station.

During the investigation, cyber police found that the fraudulent amount had been utilised through online e-commerce channels. Acting swiftly, the cyber police team initiated correspondence with the concerned agencies and financial intermediaries, resulting in the cancellation of the transaction.

As a result of the timely action, the entire cheated amount of ₹96,908 was successfully credited back to the complainant’s original bank account.

After the recovery, the complainant was formally informed and symbolically handed over a cheque as confirmation of the refund.

Advisory to prevent online fraud

The Cyber Police have issued an advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant while carrying out online transactions:

. Verify the authenticity of websites before booking train, bus or flight tickets, or while shopping online.

. Avoid acting on customer care numbers found through random online searches without verification.

. Do not share bank details, date of birth, OTPs or any personal information with unknown websites or callers.

. Do not click on unknown links or messages without proper verification.

. Visit banks personally for any changes related to credit or debit cards.

. Verify applications before downloading them.

. In case of online fraud, contact the bank immediately.

Citizens are advised to promptly report cyber frauds to the nearest police station or lodge a complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in, or by calling the Cyber Fraud Helpline numbers 1930 or 1945.

