Mira-Bhayandar News: Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test

Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 23-year-old candidate appearing for the ongoing Police Constable Recruitment 2024–25 under the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly injecting a stimulant substance during the physical examination process.

Recruitment Tests Begin

The recruitment’s field tests commenced on February 20, 2026, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar West. As part of preventive measures, special anti-narcotics inspection teams had been deployed to monitor and prevent the use of intoxicants or performance-enhancing substances by candidates. Prior warnings had been issued to all applicants, and regular announcements were being made through the recruitment control room cautioning candidates against consumption of any banned substances.

2,500 Candidates Scheduled

On February 23, approximately 2,500 candidates were scheduled for the physical tests. Entry to the ground began around 5:00 a.m., following which candidates underwent thorough body and bag checks before proceeding to the physical examination stages.

Candidate Caught Injecting

During routine patrolling in plain clothes, members of the anti-narcotics inspection team noticed a candidate standing behind a tent set up for biscuits and glucose distribution near the 100-meter running track. The candidate, identified as Sahil Shankar Avghade (23), a resident of Pune district, was allegedly found injecting a stimulant substance into his arm using a syringe and in possession of the injection material.

Medical Examination Conducted

He was immediately detained and taken to a government hospital for medical examination.

Case Registered at Station

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Sushant Murge of the Crime Branch, MBVV, a case has been registered at Bhayandar Police Station. The offences have been registered under Section 18(c)(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Sections 223 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Strict Surveillance Measures

Police authorities stated that the entire recruitment ground is under strict surveillance through CCTV cameras, with 69 handheld video camera units deployed for monitoring. Additionally, 20 police personnel are assigned specifically for narcotics inspection, supported by two independent mobile patrol teams. A medical team with a doctor is also stationed at the recruitment ground.

Warning to Candidates

The Additional Commissioner of Police, MBVV, has appealed to all candidates to refrain from adopting any unfair means during the physical tests. Authorities have warned that any candidate found consuming or possessing narcotic drugs, stimulants, or similar substances will face strict legal action and immediate disqualification from the recruitment process.

