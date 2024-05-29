Mira Bhayandar: Newly Hired Driver Flees With Owner's Tourist Car; Case Registered

Mira Bhayandar: Newly Hired Driver Flees With Owners Tourist Car; Case Registered | Representative Image

A newly hired driver not only fled with his employer’s car but also sold it to a third person on the first day of his job. In his statement to the Kashigaon police, the complainant-Santosh Kumar Jaiswal who drives his self-owned Maruti Swift Dezire tourist permit car for car-hailing apps such as Ola and Uber stated that since he had to go to his native village in Uttar Pradesh he posted an advertisement on the platform of an online portal citing his need to hire a driver.

Responding to the advertisement a person who identified himself as-Shubham Ramteke contacted Jaiswal and expressed his willingness to take up the job. Shubham met Jaiswal at a petrol pump on the highway in Kashimira and under the pretext of having a confirmed booking for a road trip to Satara, took away the car on 16, May with a promise of sharing 50 percent of the profit. Before handing over the car, Jaiswal took Xerox copies of his Aadhar card, pan card and driving license.

A few days later, Jaiswal called Shubham who informed him that a person had forcefully taken away the car. He later sent a text message containing the mobile number of the person before going incommunicado. Jaiswal called the number and was shocked when the receiver said that he had purchased the car. He immediately lodged a complaint at the Kashigaon police station, following which an offence under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC was registered against the accused on Saturday. Further investigations were underway.

