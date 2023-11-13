Mira Bhayandar: New Firefighter Bikes in Action as MBMC Gets 35 Calls on Diwali Night | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Personnel from the fire and emergency services department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had exceptionally busy nights during the Diwali festivities. Besides isolated incidents over the past few days, the twin-city reported a total of 35 fire incidents on Sunday (Diwali night). Notably, the 16 firefighter bikes, newly integrated into the existing fleet of the MBMC's fire and emergency wing on Friday (November 10), played a crucial role in swiftly reaching incident spots to extinguish flames.

Heaps of garbage due to firecrackers

Fire brigade officials reported that most fires originated in heaps of garbage due to firecrackers. However, a significant fire resulted in the destruction of goods worth lakhs, apparently triggered by a stray rocket-type firecracker entering a vacant apartment on the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Silver Sarita area of Kashimira. In another incident, extensive stretches of mangroves were destroyed in a mysterious fire behind Jai Ambe Nagar, a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west). "Fortunately, no casualties were reported in any of the incidents as our firefighting personnel promptly reached the spot and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading," said Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade. While allegations surfaced that several firecracker stalls had emerged in densely populated areas of the twin-city, fire brigade officials maintained that permissions were granted only to those complying with parameters mandated under the Indian Explosive Act. The time limit imposed on bursting firecrackers in light of the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) also dissipated as revelers engaged in high-decibel fireworks well beyond the stipulated deadline, in brazen defiance of directions issued by the civic administration in adherence to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

About the Fire Brigade:

Currently, there are seven operational fire stations catering to the needs of the 14-lakh plus populace of the twin-city, spread across 79.4 sq.km, encompassing urban, rural, coastal, tribal, and industrial areas. Ideally, there should be one fire station for every 50,000 population or in a 10 sq. km area. With the recent addition of 16 firefighting bikes, the fleet strength has reached 50, including 2 turntable ladders (TTL), 1 aerial ladder platform (ALP), 11 fire tenders, 6 mini-tenders, 2 water tankers, 2 rescue vans, 6 pick-up jeeps, 3 jeeps, 2 multi-purpose vehicles (MBV), and one ambulance. Presently, the staff strength of the fire service wing stands at 80, including a Chief Fire Officer, 3 station officers, five sub-station officers, 28 leading firemen, 10 operators, 3 drivers, 21 firemen, and 9 supporting staff. Additionally, the MBMC has hired 127 drivers and 150 laborers to assist the fire brigade on a contractual basis.

