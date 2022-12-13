Mira Bhayandar: Murder convict lodged in Paithan open jail jumps parole

Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a murder convict for allegedly jumping emergency parole.

The jailbird who has been identified as- Aquino Martis was serving life imprisonment at the open jail in Paithan after he was convicted for stabbing his girlfriend to death in Mira Road in January, 2009.

Martis was granted 45-days emergency furlough in 2020, followed by an extension due to Covid induced parole orders in which several prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences were allowed to go home during the pandemic.

He was supposed to report back on 4, May, 2022. However, he did not report back to the jail and went off the police radar.

Based on the complaint registered by head constable-Amol Mane, on behalf of the prison department, the Mira Road police registered an offence under section 224 (resisting lawful custody) of Indian Penal Code against the absconding convict.