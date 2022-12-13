e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayandar: Gas-powered liquor brewing unit busted in Uttan

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Mira-Bhayandar: A patrolling team from the Uttan police station unearthed a liquor brewing unit on Sunday and seized multiple barrels of hooch along with ingredients including fermented jaggery wash, chemicals and other manufacturing equipment from an isolated farmland in Dhaavgi village. Unlike units that use firewood in the distillation process, this particular brewing unit was powered by LPG-fuelled furnaces to minimise smoke emissions and avoid police action.

All the material and equipment worth more than Rs44,500 was destroyed on the spot by the police team. However, the duo who were spotted brewing the liquor managed to escape. Both the miscreants have been identified and will be behind bars soon, said the police.

The raid has yet again confirmed the active presence of the notorious liquor mafia in the region and the blind eye turned by excise department officials towards the illegalities. Meanwhile, a case under sections 65-e and 65-f of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, has been registered against the duo for using, keeping or having possession any materials, utensils, or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant.

No action against LPG dealers

Although the gas cylinders at the location were impounded, influential gas dealers and their agents who are also the beneficiaries of the trade are seldom questioned for their involvement, raising serious questions on the pick-and-choose policy and biased approach adopted by the law enforcing agencies.

