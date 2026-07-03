Mira Bhayandar Mourns As Coconut Tree Collapse Kills Ex-Deputy Mayor's Son Amid Monsoon Tree-Fall Crisis | Video

Mira Bhayandar Mourns As Coconut Tree Collapse Kills Ex-Deputy Mayor's Son Amid Monsoon Tree-Fall Crisis | X @sirajnoorani

​Mira Bhayandar: In a heartbreaking incident, Rahul Ashok Patil son of former corporate and former Deputy Mayor Ashok Balwant Patil passed away during treatment after a coconut tree collapsed on him. The tragic and untimely demise has sent shockwaves through Murdha village and surrounding areas, with condolences pouring in from all walks of life.

Monsoon Brings Deadly Tree Falls Across MMR

​The arrival of the monsoon season invariably brings the dreaded risk of tree-falling incidents across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Just two days prior, an 11-year-old student, Vihan Shrivastava, met a tragic end in Chembur when a tree collapsed onto his school bus. Even as the Chembur tragedy remains fresh in public memory, another massive tree collapsed near Churchgate Railway Station on Friday, crushing parked vehicles and causing panic among pedestrians.

Mira-Bhayandar: Son of Former Deputy Mayor Dies as Coconut Tree Falls on Moving Bike



In a tragic accident during heavy rains in Rai village of Mira-Bhayandar, Rahul Patil, the 35-year-old son of former Deputy Mayor Ashok Patil, died during treatment.#Maharashtra #Mirabhayandar… pic.twitter.com/3R8VvV1ya0 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 3, 2026

​Compounding these anxieties, alarming reports emerged from Mira Bhayandar, where 20 trees have reportedly collapsed in just three days, leaving a motorcyclist severely injured and raising serious questions over the municipal corporation's pre-monsoon tree surveys.

Tragedy Struck While He Was Riding on Main Road

​According to available information, the incident occurred on Friday (July 3) when Rahul Patil, who also served as the President of the Shilotri Agar Mandal, was riding his two-wheeled vehicle along the main road.

​As he was passing through the Sadanand Nagar area near the Rai Office, a large coconut tree suddenly uprooted and crashed directly onto him.

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the crash and moved a critically injured Rahul Patil to a nearby hospital.

Despite doctors launching immediate and intensive emergency treatments, his injuries proved too severe, and he tragically succumbed during the course of treatment.

​The untimely loss of Rahul Patil has plunged the Patil family and the entire resident community of Murdha village into deep mourning.

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