Mira-Bhayandar: Mira Road Station To Get Facelift By December 2025

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has undertaken a significant project to improve the infrastructure of Mira Road station. With an estimated total cost of ₹90 crore, the station redevelopment initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and accommodate the ever-increasing footfall at this suburban hub. The work is currently in full swing and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The revamp plan includes wider foot over bridges, additional escalators, lifts, and wider platforms.

"Work can only be carried out during limited hours at night"

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC said, “Due to the continuous operation of train services during the day, the work can only be carried out during limited hours at night. Despite these constraints, We will strive to complete the project and give a facelift to the station by the end of December 2025.”

The specific plan includes widening platform number one from 6 meters to 10 meters, constructing a 240-meter-long and 10.50-meter-wide deck over platform number one, and provide five escalators and three lifts. Additionally, a 10-meter-wide and 65-meter-long foot over bridge will be constructed, along with a 23-meter-wide and 50-meter-long foot over bridge. The project also involves constructing office spaces for the station manager, deputy station manager, other miscellaneous offices and a lounge, said a MRVC official.

Substantial improvements in overall infrastructure

The redevelopment of the station is poised to bring substantial improvements in the overall infrastructure and passenger experience. With the diligent efforts of MRVC and its dedicated workforce, commuters can anticipate a more modern, efficient, and comfortable railway station by the end of December 2025.

