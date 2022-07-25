Mira Bhayandar: Minor among three held for bike thefts

The crime branch detection unit attached to the Naya Nagar police arrested two people and detained a minor for their alleged involvement in a series of bike lifting and robbery cases in Mira Road and Bhayandar. Notably, the trio had stolen four bikes and snatched cash from a 52-year-old man in a single night under the jurisdiction of the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Friday.

Sensing the seriousness of the case, the crime detection team led by API- Pranay Kate under the guidance of DCP (Zone I) - Amit Kale activated their informer network and intensified vigil in and around the region. Two days later, the team spotted a stolen bike parked near a slum settlement in Bhayandar (west). The team kept a watch and nabbed the trio when they came there to take away the stolen bike.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in half a dozen bike lifting cases and a mobile theft case under the limits of the Naya Nagar and Navghar police station in Bhayandar. The police recovered four stolen bikes from the possession of the trio who have been booked under section 379 and 392 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.