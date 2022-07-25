e-Paper Get App

Mira Bhayandar: Minor among three held for bike thefts

The accused have confessed to their involvement in half a dozen bike lifting cases and a mobile theft case under the limits of the Naya Nagar and Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

The crime branch detection unit attached to the Naya Nagar police arrested two people and detained a minor for their alleged involvement in a series of bike lifting and robbery cases in Mira Road and Bhayandar. Notably, the trio had stolen four bikes and snatched cash from a 52-year-old man in a single night under the jurisdiction of the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Friday.

Sensing the seriousness of the case, the crime detection team led by API- Pranay Kate under the guidance of DCP (Zone I) - Amit Kale activated their informer network and intensified vigil in and around the region. Two days later, the team spotted a stolen bike parked near a slum settlement in Bhayandar (west). The team kept a watch and nabbed the trio when they came there to take away the stolen bike.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in half a dozen bike lifting cases and a mobile theft case under the limits of the Naya Nagar and Navghar police station in Bhayandar. The police recovered four stolen bikes from the possession of the trio who have been booked under section 379 and 392 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.

Read Also
FPJ Impact: MBMC resumes work at crematorium & graveyard in Mira Road
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Minor among three held for bike thefts

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sports ministry asks IOA to arrange accreditation for Lovlina Borgohain's...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...

WATCH: Gujarat BJP leader Rashmikant Vasava resigns after video shows him ‘drunk’ at event...

Pravin Darekar withdraws plea from Bombay HC against not being recognised as labourer

Pravin Darekar withdraws plea from Bombay HC against not being recognised as labourer

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras pitch for Teacher Education Programme : Education Ministry informs Lok...

IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras pitch for Teacher Education Programme : Education Ministry informs Lok...

'I was so fat that…': India cricketer Sneha Deepthi on returning to cricket after pregnancy

'I was so fat that…': India cricketer Sneha Deepthi on returning to cricket after pregnancy