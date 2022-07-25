FPJ Impact: MBMC resumes work at crematorium & graveyard in Mira Road | FPJ Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally resumed the much-needed renovation and construction work at the all-community final resting place in Mira Road which had been stalled after the land got entangled in a serious ownership dispute.

The Free Press Journal had highlighted the issue (20 Years on, MBMC Stares at Dispute on Crematorium & Graveyard) on July 1. Notably, a Hindu crematorium, a Muslim cemetery and a Christian burial ground- all three spaces nestling next to each other on the same plot of land adjacent to a sprawling joggers park, is in existence in the Poonam Sagar complex of Mira Road for the past more than two decades.

FPJ Photo

To counter the issue of shrinking burial spaces and upgrading other existing amenities, the civic administration had taken up renovation and construction work of RCC graves which was stalled due to opposition by the original land owners who were seeking compensation.

The MBMC claims that it had acquired the land parcel totalling 59,000 sq.mt. from a developer in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) to construct the final resting places in 2001. However, the land owners-Babar and family have alleged that they were duped via fraudulent land transfer deals.

“The crematorium, burial ground and joggers park were in urgent need of maintenance and upgradation. Our team under the guidance of commissioner Dilip Dhole sought police protection and resumed the work,” said city engineer Deepak Khambit.

FPJ Photo

“We are thankful to the civic and police administration for their support and cooperation.” said, Saji I.P. of the Mira Bhayandar Christian Welfare Association.

Legal Tangle

The original land owners had sought the intervention of the revenue department which confirmed their ownership but inked it only on paper in 2015, following which the MBMC challenged the order in Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal (MRT).

In accordance with the orders issued by the MRT, the upper tehsildar is conducting a probe in the matter.

“The land owners have possession on paper, but the physical permission is with the MBMC, moreover there is no stay which can stop needed work, till the final orders are out,” said an official.