 Mira-Bhayandar: Milk Booth Owner Booked For Selling Bhang & Gutka
Mira-Bhayandar: Milk Booth Owner Booked For Selling Bhang & Gutka

ANC sleuths raided the milk booth that had been converted into a paan (betel nut) stall and seized gutka sachets and 140 bhang-laced goli’s (tablets) worth more than ₹10,000

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Milk booths being used for other purposes is a common sight, however, one such booth owner in Bhayandar was caught selling various brands of gutka, banned tobacco-laced products, and even bhang (hemp).

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a milk booth that had been converted into a paan (betel nut) stall and seized gutka sachets and 140 bhang-laced goli’s (tablets) worth more than ₹10,000. The accused vendor who has been identified as-Brijesh Mohilal Prajapati (36) was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, police said.

People, especially youngsters who get addicted to bhang goli, suffer delusion and memory loss on consuming it. Further investigations were on.

