Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV's Crime Detection Rate Goes Up By 2% For This Year

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have clocked an overall average crime detection rate of 87 percent in six major offences till May, this year which is a slight increase of 2 percent as compared to around 85 percent registered in 2021. From 67 per cent in 2017 to 85 percent in 2023, the crime detection rate has gone up by 20 percent in the past five and a half years.

A cursory glance on the comparative details in context to crime related statistics show that the detection rate of murder cases had increased from 90 percent in 2021 to 100 percent in 2022 and 2023. While 47 out of the 52 cases of murders reported in 2021 were solved from January 1 to December 31, 2021 all 38 cases were cracked during the corresponding period in 2022.

Statistics show promise in detection

This year, 13 murder cases have been reported so far and all have been solved by various crime branch units attached to the MBVV. While the number of chain snatching cases have gone down from 113 in 2021 to 41 in 2022, the detection rate in this category had dipped to 56 percent from 66 percent. This year, 10 out of the 15 chain-snatching cases have been solved and the detection rate stands at 67 percent. Similarly, 188 out of the 226 cases of kidnap have been solved this year (83percent) as compared to 552 out of the 621 cases solved in 2022 (89 percent). In 2021, the detection rate stood at 90 percent.

This year, 204 molestation cases were reported out of which 198 have been solved taking the detection rate to 97 percent. In 2021 and 2022 the detection of molestation cases stood at 96 and 97 percent respectively. The government had elevated the existing rural format of Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV in October, 2020.

High recovery despite limited manpower

The MBVV commissionerate started off with limited manpower and resources including 13 police stations, two traffic units and a few other branches. Gradually, the number of police stations falling under the MBVV police jurisdiction increased to 17. Apart from a central unit, there are three crime detection units attached to the MBVV.

The cyber cell has received 1,255 complaints from 1 January to 31, May, 2023. The complaints include financial frauds, social media hacking, fake accounts, harassment and stalking. However, despite operating with limited manpower, the cyber cell has managed to recover more than ₹4,492 lakh lost by the victims in the corresponding period. Notably, the total number of cybercrime complaints received by the cell had shot up threefold from 794 in 2021 to 2,738 in 2022 across all 17 police stations which fall under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police. In the wake of an alarming rise in cyber crime cases, the total number of such crimes could touch 3,000 this year. While ₹91.94 lakh was recovered in 2021, the figures stood at ₹28.80 lakh in 2022.

