Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Organises 'Prabodh' Inter-College Contest On International Day Against Drug Abuse

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Organizes 'Prabodh' Inter-College Contest On International Day Against Drug Abuse |

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police organised “Prabodh”- an inter-college competition as a part of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Human Trafficking which is observed across the globe on 26, June.

Apart from principals and teachers, around 900 students from 11 colleges falling under the jurisdiction of the MBVV Police Commissionerate area registered their participation in the anti-drug theme-based competitions including- rangoli art, solo-drama, group dance, poster and reel making.

The grand finale of the competition was held at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira on Friday. The participants enchanted the audiences by their creative art to propagate the message of "Say No to Drugs."

While explaining the disastrous effects of drugs consumption police chief-Madhukar Pandey said “Getting attracted to such vices just for the sake of a momentary pleasure, an entire life is only ruined mentally and physically but careers could also hit a dead end owing to rejection of passports and job opportunities in this digital age which ensures that data of crimes including fingerprints for possession and consumption of drugs are electronically maintained.”

Speaking on the occasion civic chief-Sanjay Katkar sought the support of students while informing them about the ongoing drive to remove stalls dispensing cigarettes, guthka and other addictive products within 100 meters of educational institutions.

Meanwhile the winning teams for the five categories include-S.N College (overall best celebrations), Vartak College ( most innovative idea), Kalsekar College (best community engagement), L.R. Tiwari Degree College (best educational campaign) and Reena Mehta College (best use of social media).

The panel of adjudicators comprised actors- Sanjiv Tyagi, Kishan Bal, Snehlata Maghade, choreographer-Firoz Khan and Rangoli artist-Gautam Suthar.