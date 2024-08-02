Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Books MCOCA Against 2 UP-Based Criminals

The criminals booked under MCOCA Act |

Nearly two months after they were arrested for their involvement in a chain snatching case in Nallasopara, the two accused who turned out to be hardcore criminals from Uttar Pradesh have now been booked under the relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The duo identified as- Ashish Kumar Rajkumar Bhaatu alias Holu (38) and Amit Kumar Pradipkumar Bhaatu (23)-both hailing from Adarsh Colony in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh were arrested under sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC by the MBVV police on 14, June for the bike-borne chain snatching case committed by them on 3, June.

While conducting their background check, the investigating team learnt that the duo were key members of an interstate gang who were also involved in a total of 36 serious offences including- attempt-to-murder, rape, robbery, armed dacoity, brutal assault, possession of arms and also drug related cases (NDPS Act) committed by them in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

After an official permission from additional police commissioner-Dattatray Shinde, both were slapped with additional charges under the sections 3 (1) (ii) (committing any other organised crime), 3 (2) (conspiring to, aiding in or knowingly facilitating an organised crime), 3(4) (membership in an organised crime syndicate) of the MCOCA on 26, July.

Convictions under these sections of the MCOCA could attract a minimum punishment of imprisonment up to five years or life sentence apart from monetary penalties. ACP- Vijay Lagare is conducting further investigations into the case.