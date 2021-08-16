Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops send notices to auto garages and vehicle dealers to maintain customer records

In an attempt to keep a check on criminal activities and reduce anonymity to anti-social elements, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has issued an advisory directing all automobile garages and second hand dealers in their jurisdiction to keep a detailed record of visiting customers and the vehicles.

A special team under the supervision of DCP (crime) Dr Mahesh Patil, compiled the data and sent out notices to around 1,100 establishments including garages (two and four wheeler) and used vehicles dealers operating in the twin-cities of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.

Soon, number-plate makers will also be roped in to maintain records of their customers. According to the police, the exercise was important to keep these establishments in the radar to check for any links between vehicles that are not only stolen and sold to local dealerships after makeovers, but are also used in criminal activities.

The garage owner or used car dealers will have to maintain the record of the customer including- name, address, contact number, copy of Aadhar card and registration/ chassis details of the vehicles which come for repairs, repainting and other major renovation work.

Personnel from local police stations will regularly visit the establishments and check the records, those found to be violating the guidelines will be taken to task.

“This will help not only nip the crime in the bud and provide help during investigations, it will be easier to zero-in on suspects in case of vehicle theft too,” said a senior MBVV official while appealing to the garage and second hand car dealers to cooperate with the police.

It is a common modus operandi for criminals and lifters to change the spare parts of the vehicles, repaint and tamper with the engine number to wash out the identity of stolen vehicles.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 07:57 PM IST