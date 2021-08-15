Mira Road: MBVV cops donate blood on Independence Day

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by commissioner Sadanand Date observed the “Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav” to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence by organizing a blood donation camp at the Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Hall in Mira Road.

Around 110 personnel including officials donated blood under the aegis of MBMC run-Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Blood Bank.

In a unique initiative, the police invited students from other states -like North East studying in the jurisdiction of the MBVV commissionerate, to take part in the flag hoisting ceremony

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 06:44 PM IST