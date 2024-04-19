Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Goon For Defying Externment Orders

Representative Image |

The crime branch unit (Zone III) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have nabbed a notorious criminal who not only violated externment (tadipari) orders to return to Arnala in Virar but was also found to be involved in an offence of assault and criminal intimidation recently committed by him in the region during the externment period.

Due to his involvement in multiple offences like using criminal force to intimidate on duty government servants, robbery and assault, the goon identified as Mukesh Mangela alias Maaka (31) was externed by the DCP (Zone III) from the limits of Mumbai (city and suburban), Thane and Palghar for two years on 1, November 2022.

During the ongoing drive launched by the MBVV police to weed out suspected trouble mongers and fugitives ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the crime branch team led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh received a tip-off that the externed criminal had illegally entered the city limits. The unit laid a trap and apprehended Maaka from the Agashi area of Virar on Friday afternoon.

The validity of the externment orders were verified and additional offences were registered against him at the Arnala coastal police station under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself and section 188 of the Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. The case was handed over to the Arnala coastal police for the completion of further legal formalities.