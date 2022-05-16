Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops led by commissioner Sadanand Date top in state with 89.63% conviction rate

An indication of improvement in the quality of investigation and argument by the prosecution, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by the commissioner- Sadanand Date has recorded an 89.63 per cent conviction rate in Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases to clinch the top spot in the list of police commissionerates in the state.

The conviction rate is the number of cases per hundred in which the court has held the accused guilty and awarded punishment. A cursory glance at the crime statistical chart reveals the other counterparts of the MBVV in the state including Amravati, Navi Mumbai and Thane bagged the first, second and third spot by recording 58.48%, 54.74% and 54.08% respectively.

The Mumbai police remained a distant fifth with 52.14 percent. Nashik remained at the bottom of the list with just an 18.17 percent conviction rate. Officials attributed success in improving the conviction rate to various measures including proper investigation, filing of watertight charge sheets, regular monitoring of cases, and forensic reports supported by strong evidence and statements of witnesses.

Apart from passing with flying colours by bagging the top spot for convictions, the MBVV has also registered a significant jump in the crime detection rate. The MBVV found its place in the top five by recording a 76.08 percent detection rate.

Here Amravati and Aurangabad bagged the first and second spots by recording 88.85 % and 85.30% crime detection rate respectively. The government had elevated the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV in October 2020. The MBVV began with limited manpower and resources including 13 police stations, two traffic units and a few other branches.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:48 PM IST