Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Foil Extortion Bid; Nab Goon From Malegaon

Mira-Bhayandar: The Central Crime Unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police foiled an extortion bid and arrested the accused from Malegaon city in Nashik on Tuesday.

The accused who has been identified as Yakub Sheru Khan had called up builder Pramod Singh and ordered him to deposit ₹10,000 in his bank account while hurling abuses and issuing a threat of gunning him down if he failed to pay the money.

Builder registers complaint after threat

Terrified by the threat call, Singh registered a complaint with the Pelhar police station on January 2. An offence under section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC was immediately registered and the case was handed over to the CCU for conducting parallel investigations to nab the culprit at the earliest.

CCU team swoops down on the accused

A team led by police sub inspector Hitendra Vichare under the supervision of police inspector Rahul Raakh, activated their core informer network and got an input about Khan’s presence in Malegaon. The team immediately left for Nashik and apprehended Khan from the Taskad area in Malgaon city on the virtue of electronic surveillance.

Investigations revealed that although Yakub Khan had no previous offences registered against him in the jurisdiction of the MBVV police, his father is said to be a notorious history-sheeter who had also been externed (tadipaar) from the region for his involvement in criminal activities. Further investigations were on.