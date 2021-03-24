Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops crack blind murder case in 24 hours after recovering body in Nallasopara

Less than 24 hours after they recovered a body with its face and head smashed in the Bilalpada area of Nallasopara (east) on Monday, the crime detection unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate claimed to have solved the blind murder case and arrested the killer whose lust for the wife of the deceased allegedly triggered the crime.

According to the police, they recovered the body of an unidentified man from an open plot in Kharpada. The body was beyond recognition as its head and face were smashed with some heavy object. Sensing the seriousness of the case, the Valiv police led by Senior Police Inspector- Vilas Chougle under the supervision of DCP (zone III)- Prashant Waghunde, formed two special teams to ascertain the identity of the deceased.