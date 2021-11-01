Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops bust illicit liquor brewing den in Uttan

Despite a series of raids by the police and excise department, isolated zones running deep into the jungles, marshy lands and farm fields in and around the rural and coastal areas of Bhayandar continue to be favoured spots for the local 'haath bhatti' mafia (liquor brewers).

A special vigilance squad from the crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by Police Sub Inspector Kailas Sonawane under the instructions of DCP (crime) Dr Mahesh Patil, unearthed a liquor brewing unit which was operating in the midst of a farmland located in the Shire Road area of Uttan near Bhayandar.

The team seized multiple barrels of hooch along with ingredients including fermented jaggery wash, chemicals and other manufacturing equipment- all worth more than Rs. 85,000. All the material and equipment was destroyed on the spot by the police team which had conducted the raid following a specific tip-off about the illegal activities.

A case under section 65-c (uses, keeps or has in his possession any materials, still, utensils, implements or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant)of the Bombay Prohibition Act has been registered against the den operator who has been identified as Maclin Hendricks.

The raid has yet again confirmed the active presence of the notorious liquor mafia in the rural and coastal areas of the twin city.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:59 PM IST