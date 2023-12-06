Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust High- Profile Sex Racket At Capital Family Spa Run By 38-Year-Old Woman; Probe On

Capital Family Spa | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a family spa in Mira Road on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, the team deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

Cops swoop down on Capital Family Spa

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team led by assistant police inspector Umesh Patil under the guidance of police inspector Samir Ahirao, swooped down on Capital Family Spa which was operating from a shop located in the Vijay Park area of Mira Road.

Read Also Mumbai cops bust sex racket running from Spa in Mira Road

Woman trafficker taken into custody

According to the police, a 38-year-old woman who operated the spa was taken into custody for accepting ₹5,000 from the decoy and facilitating the immoral rendezvous. While a woman who was allegedly pushed into the flesh trade was rescued from the premises and sent to a rehabilitation centre, an offence under section 370 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the operator.

However, the owner who had rented out the shop and has also been named as an accused in the FIR is still at large. Further investigations were on. Notably, several dubious unisex spas have mushroomed in the twin-city which allegedly float online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.