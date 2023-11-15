Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang of Notorious Thieves | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The crime detection unit attached to the Naigaon police claims to have busted a gang of thieves that had earned notoriety for their involvement in a spate of house break-ins, vehicle lifting, and snatching cases in the region. The gang had recently targeted two people by snatching their mobile phones within a week, prompting the crime detection unit to conduct a parallel probe to nab the culprits.

Tip-off, electronic surveillance lands culprits in police net

The team, led by senior police inspector Ramesh Bhame under the supervision of ACP Padmaja Bade, scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime scene and possible getaway routes to identify the suspects. Following this, they activated their core informer network in the region. Acting on a tip-off, supported by a robust electronic surveillance mechanism, the team apprehended four people who have been identified as Akash Bansi Jaiswal (23), Rahim Salim Khan (20), Ankush Rangnath Sajne (25), and Anant Ranghnath Sajne (23) for their alleged involvement in a spate of crimes. With the arrests of the quartet and their confessions, the investigating team claims to have solved eight cases, including auto-rickshaw theft, mobile snatching, and break-ins committed by them at various places falling under the jurisdiction of the Naigaon police station, this year. The police also recovered stolen booty, including cash, mobile phones, and auto-rickshaws, which are collectively valued at more than Rs.2.46 lakh. Not ruling out their involvement in more such cases in and around the region, the police are conducting background checks even as further investigations are underway.