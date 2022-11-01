Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Warkari Bhavan to come up on Mira Road

An artist's rendition of the soon to be constructed Warkari Bhavan, in Mira-Bhayandar | MBMC website

Mira-Bhayandar: After the swanky Maratha Bhawan, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now geared up to construct a Warkari Bhawan in Mira Road.

The foundation stone for the facility will be laid by Kirtankar (Marathi Preacher) and social educator Indurikar Maharaj at an amenity space, close to the highway in Kashimira at 1 pm on Thursday, November 3.

Responding positively to the demands of the local Warkari community, local legislator Pratap Sarnaik followed up on the issue and cleared the deck for the construction of the Bhawan, which is expected to be completed next year.

The state government has already given its nod to allocate Rs 2 crore for the project.

“Apart from facilitating proper space and infrastructure for organising programmes like-devotional hymns, recitals and annual functions, we are also planning to set-up a library having a collection of religious books for inspirational readings,” Sarnaik said.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be followed by a performance by Indurikar Maharaj at the nearby Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Drama Theatre (auditorium).

Worshippers of Lord Vithal, Warkari are a community within the Bhakti spiritual tradition of Hinduism. There is a significant presence of the Warkari community in the twin-city.