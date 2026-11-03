Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's Proposed ₹5,000 Fine On Stray Animal Feeders To Be Reviewed By Law And Judiciary Department

Animal welfare activists seek designated feeding zones and stronger civic support for stray animal protection | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: In a development that could offer relief to stray animal feeders, a committee of municipal, revenue and veterinary officials on November 2 recommended that the proposed Rs 5,000 fine for feeding animals outside designated zones in Mira-Bhayandar be referred to the Law and Judiciary Department for review.

The penalty, approved through a resolution by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in September, had drawn objections from animal rights activists, who termed it illegal, arguing that the civic body had not yet established the designated feeding spots.

Committee Directs Civic Body To Identify Feeding Zones

The committee has also directed the MBMC to expedite the identification and reservation of land for stray dog shelters and conduct ward-wise surveys to map stray dog populations and identify suitable feeding locations in consultation with animal welfare activists. It has further instructed civic officials to inspect chicken and mutton shops to ensure compliance with licensing and hygiene regulations.

The review follows a meeting on October 27, convened in response to directions arising from ongoing Supreme Court proceedings in a suo motu writ petition concerning stray animals.

The meeting was prompted by complaints from animal rights activist Roshan Pathak about restrictions on feeding strays and the absence of adequate designated feeding zones.

Pathak pointed out that although Mira-Bhayandar covers 72 sq km, the civic body had planned only 20 feeding spots, none of which had been formally established.

"In the absence of designated feeding spots, the local authorities cannot stop feeders. The Animal Birth Control Rules do not contain any provision allowing government authorities to penalise feeders," he said.

Dr Jyoti Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department, said, "Once the feeding spots are increased, there will be no question of fines."

The committee has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Thane, to coordinate with the Thane District Collectorate to expedite land reservation approvals for the proposed dog shelters.

PawRatri 2026 Celebrates Animal Welfare

Animal lovers celebrated PawRatri 2026, a festive celebration dedicated to animal welfare, compassion, and community awareness for stray and pet safety, on Sunday at HRCWA Durga Puja Ground, Thakur Village, Kandivali East.

Initiated by Shivsena Animal Welfare Force and supported by Corporator Raj Prakash Surve, the event brought together animal lovers, welfare advocates, and key political leaders to highlight compassionate living and community action.

PawRatri was a celebration of compassion, community and the beautiful bond we share with animals. Over 200+ pets and 400 people came together under one roof, which was truly heartwarming. Politician and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora attended the event.

"I myself am a pet lover and have 2 pets with me. We should encourage and support such politicians who also work for the voiceless and voteless- pets, animals, and birds; they do not have a vote... and that is why I thank Raj Prakash Surve and Sanket Bhatt immensely," said Deora.

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North Mumbai To Get Animal Ambulance

“I am proud to share that North Mumbai will soon have its own dedicated free-of-cost Animal Ambulance for strays as well as pets, ensuring timely emergency assistance for animals in the neighbourhood,” said Surve.

Participants voiced support for expanding civic and state-level animal welfare initiatives.

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