Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's Early Pension Grants Bring Joy To Over 1,100 Physically Challenged Recipients On Diwali

Representational Image

The social welfare development department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has given a Diwali gift to around 1,110 physically challenged and people with other disabilities by handing over their rightful pension before time for the current fiscal.

As per standing instructions from the municipal commissioner and administrator Sanjay Katkar, the funds were released well ahead of the festivities of Diwali, this year under the provisions of the welfare scheme.

As per the pension structure, 3627 people having 40 percent to 70 percent of disability were eligible for payment amounting ₹10,000. Similarly, 351 people having 71 percent to 95 percent disability and 348 who suffer more than 95 percent disability were given ₹13,000 and ₹15,000 per person respectively.

This apart from providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships to 39 differently-abled students to enable them in pursuing professional or technical courses from recognized institutes aimed at self-employment opportunities.

“Apart from financial support, we under the aegis of the social welfare department are trying our best to extend a helping hand in the best possible way. It is necessary that these people must be provided the support that they need to live a better and dignified life,” said Katkar. "The pension amount was directly transferred into the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries," said MBMC's social welfare officer Deepali Powar. The pension scheme for the physically challenged had been introduced by the civic administration four years ago in 2019.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)