Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s anti-debris dumping squads 'inactive' for 6 months

At a time when the government is chalking out projects for better conservation of mangroves, the anti-debris mechanism of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to remain inactive for the past more than six months, exposing the apathy and insensitivity of the civic administration towards protection of the environment and green cover of the twin-city.

Alarmed by the massive dumping of debris especially in eco-sensitive areas including- mangrove belts, creeks, rivulets, wetlands, coastal regulation zones and nullahs, the MBMC had introduced the concept of 24x7 anti-debris dumping squads in November-2017 to check and prevent such illegal activities which not only posed a serious threat to the fragile eco-system but also increased the risk of flooding during the rainy season.

Comprising 29 personnel including sanitary inspectors and supervisors, the squad was provided with the needed mechanism including patrolling jeeps and other equipment. “Yes, the squads are no longer operational.” confirmed an officer requesting anonymity. When contacted Mayor Jyotsnale, “I will find out the reason behind it and ensure that the anti-debris squad is pressed into service at the earliest.”

Notably, the squad was also armed with powers to register criminal cases at the concerned police stations against the offenders. Apart from keeping a round-the-clock ( in two shifts) vigil on the entry points, the duty of the squad envisaged keeping a close eye on roadside dumping of debris by citizens and commercial establishments while conducting repair and renovation works. “We had registered nearly a dozen FIR’s under the relevant sections of the Land Revenue Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the dumping mafia who not only damaged the eco-system but also caused huge revenue losses.” said a civic personnel who was the member of a squad in Mira Road. The squads had to submit an action taken report (ATR) every month.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:19 PM IST