Mira Bhayandar MBMC’s ₹5,000 Fine For Feeding Stray Dogs Outside Designated Spots Faces Legal Review By Animal Husbandry Department | AI Generated Representational Image

​Bhayander: The District Animal Husbandry Department has directed an inquiry into the legal validity of the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation's (MBMC) decision to impose a fine of up to ₹5,000 on individuals feeding stray dogs in open areas outside of designated feeding spots.

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​The Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation designated specific locations across the city for feeding stray dogs, making feeding outside these designated areas punishable by a fine of up to ₹5,000. Municipal authorities introduced the penalty citing growing complaints regarding public nuisance, foul odor, and unsanitary conditions caused by open feeding.

Animal welfare activists opposed the municipal decision. Following this, activist Roshan Pathak lodged an official complaint with the District Animal Husbandry Department.

​ In a formal letter sent on September 4, the District Animal Husbandry Department instructed the MBMC to verify the legal validity of enforcing the ₹5,000 fine.

The department instructed the municipal administration to seek an official opinion from its legal department and ensure alignment with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 and guidelines set by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The administration has been given seven days to submit an action-taken report to the District Animal Husbandry Department. The municipal corporation previously clarified that feeding stray dogs is not banned and that the number of designated feeding spots will be increased. The Animal Husbandry Department stated that further steps will be taken after consultation with the legal department regarding the legality of the fine.