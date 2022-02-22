Mira Bhayandar: MBMC water pipeline valve damaged due to collision with truck; restoration underway

Today at around 12:15 Hrs. MBMC water pipeline valve damaged due to collided with TATA Truck MH 14 BJ 6401. near Majiwada bus stop.

Kapurbawadi Police officials, Kapurbawadi Traffic Police officials, TMC Water Department officials & RDMC are on site. No casualty or injury has been reported. Repair work of pipeline is in progress.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:51 PM IST