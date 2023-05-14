Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC warns against use of booster water pumps

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Even as water scarcity in the twin city is becoming acute with every passing day in the ongoing summer season, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now dealing with the illegal use of booster pumps to pull water by some housing societies.

Alarmed by complaints, related to low water pressure leading to imbalanced distribution of water to housing societies, the water supply department conducted surprise inspections between May 9-12 and seized 58 booster pumps which were installed to pull water with additional pressure towards their buildings.

Monetary fine

The pumps were seized and the office bearers of the housing society were let off with warnings. However, the water supply department has now decided to act tough against such illegal activities. Apart from snapping water connections, housing societies found to be using booster pumps will be slapped with a monetary fine amounting ₹50,000.

“If anyone has an unfair advantage in the water distribution system, they are bound to be taken to task,” said an engineer attached to MBMC’s water supply department.

MBMC may also file criminal cases against office bearers

The MBMC is also empowered to file criminal cases against office bearers of housing under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and provoking breach of peace.

As against the requirement of over 225 minimal liquid discharge (MLD), the twin city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD, provided jointly by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (135 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However, the actual supply continues to hover between 185 to 190 MLD as a huge quantity of potable water is lost in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft. The total number of sanctioned water connections stands at around 43,000 including 3400 commercial lines.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops nab man who killed roommate in Tamil Nadu in 2018