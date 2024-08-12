 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ward Officer Acquitted In 14-Year-Old Bribe Case; Anti-Corruption Bureau To Appeal In HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ward Officer Acquitted In 14-Year-Old Bribe Case; Anti-Corruption Bureau To Appeal In HC

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ward Officer Acquitted In 14-Year-Old Bribe Case; Anti-Corruption Bureau To Appeal In HC

The incident dates back to 12, August, 2010 when the ACB team in response to a complaint filed by Sudhakar Jadhav (on behalf of the construction company) had laid a trap and arrested Donde on charges of accepting the bribe.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: Exactly 14 years after he was arrested by the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for his alleged involvement in demanding an illegal gratification amounting Rs 50,000 as bribe to shelter a dilapidated building from being demolished in Mira Road, the ward officer identified as Sanjay Donde was recently acquitted of the offence by a lower court in Thane. However, the ACB is preparing to challenge the decision in the High Court. 

About The Incident

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters

The incident dates back to 12, August, 2010 when the ACB team in response to a complaint filed by Sudhakar Jadhav (on behalf of the construction company) had laid a trap and arrested Donde on charges of accepting the bribe.

The civic administration, which is a competent authority, had issued the sanction order dated 22, June, 2011 as required under section 19(1)(c) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1989, against the accused. After completing all necessary investigation, a charge-sheet came to be submitted in the court.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Ticket Checker Of MBMC Bus Service Accused of Rape 'Attempts Suicide'
article-image

While the complainant died before his evidence could be recorded during the court proceeding, the panch witness in his deposition admitted that he was not present in the cabin and hence could not confirm what had actually transpired between the officer and the complainant. Moreover, forensic analysis could not confirm the voice sample of the accused with the alleged recording of the verification demand and accordingly a negative report was given.  

It was also noted that the sanction was granted without application of mind in which it is not written that voice belongs to the accused which is a vital piece of evidence. In the call voice played in the court there was no sound and the court could not hear the voice from the other end on account of distortion.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Busts High-Profile Prostitution Racket In Kashimira; 3 Arrested
article-image

Considering the facts, Additional Sessions Judge (Thane) V. L. Bhosale acquitted Donde of the offence punishable under 7, 13 (1) (d) read with section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act vide section 235(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Notably, this is the first among 22 cases involving tainted personnel which has reached its logical conclusion albeit after a long wait of 14 years. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters

Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ward Officer Acquitted In 14-Year-Old Bribe Case; Anti-Corruption Bureau To...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Ward Officer Acquitted In 14-Year-Old Bribe Case; Anti-Corruption Bureau To...

Mumbai: MARD Announces Strike From Tuesday Until Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Doctors Demands...

Mumbai: MARD Announces Strike From Tuesday Until Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Doctors Demands...

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Burglar Falls To Death From 14th Floor Of Vikhroli Building After Losing Balance During...

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

Mumbai: Dahisar Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man For DUI & Assaulting Traffic Police Constable