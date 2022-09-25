Mira Bhayandar: MBMC transfers 84 out of 154 teachers to other schools

MBMC makes a major reshuffle of teachers to raise the quality of education | Photo: File

In a belated but much-needed move, the education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has gone for a major interchange of municipal school teachers and principals of its schools in the twin city.

In the first phase, teachers with more than 10 years of service in one school, have been transferred to other schools run by the MBMC from the current academic session. According to government rules, one teacher cannot work in a particular school for more than three years.

However, a list compiled by the civic administration led to the revelation that there were many such teachers who had 'managed' to stay back in one school for more than 20 years and in a couple of cases more than 33 years. In an order issued by the education department, 84 teachers who have completed more than 10 years in one school have been transferred to other schools.

The order is tagged with a warning that staffers should refrain from bringing undue political interference or other outside influence on authorities on the matters pertaining to transfers.

“This is one of the several steps taken by the education department under the guidance of the MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole in order to upgrade the quality of education in municipal schools. Most of the teachers have taken charge and others are expected to join their new workplaces on Monday.” said assistant municipal commissioner (education)- Sanjay Donde.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools and 154 teachers including 36 principals who impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English modes to more than 8,200 students. 36 more teachers will add to the strength next month. The civic administration has adopted the Delhi model aimed at turning their educational institutions into smart schools.