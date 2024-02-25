Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Link Water Tanker Bills With GPS Records

Representational Image

To curb pilferage and ensure better transparency in its distribution system, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to link water tanker bills with data generated by the Global Positioning System (GPS) devices installed in the privately hired carriers. MBMC’s water supply department had made it mandatory for the tanker operator to install GPS devices in vehicles in 2016.

However, several tankers were ferrying without devices. Even those having GPS were hardly of any use, because the data was not being maintained in a proper manner, leading to manipulation and theft, sources said.

It should be noted that the MBMC deploys a private contractor for hiring 10,000 litre carriers to transport water from the tanker filling point in Bhayandar (east) to various destinations across the twin-city. The duration of the contract ended recently, prompting the civic administration to float fresh tenders with revised guidelines to appoint private carriers for a period of 24 months.

Aim behind the move

Apart from deploying only GPS devices fitted vehicles, the aspiring bidders will have to facilitate a computer system with internet connectivity and appoint qualified operators to maintain a daily report in the designated format provided by the water supply department as proof while submitting bills. “The aim behind the move is to keep proper record, put an end to manual manipulations, unaccounted fillings and theft of water between the filling station to the destination by tracking the movement of the tankers at the click of a mouse.” said city engineer- Deepak Khambit.

The system will enable monitoring movement of the vehicles and verify if they were actually plying on the scheduled routes. The equipment would help track the tankers position and speed as well as the number of stoppages and any deviations from prescribed routes through a web-based app.

It has come to light that several tanker drivers not only overcharge but also divert water to smaller tankers and fill drums on their way to the scheduled destinations. While Rs.1000 is charged per tanker from the end user, the private operator gets around Rs.600 per trip. While slum dwellers and those sans water connections are charged Rs. 500 per tanker, religious places and adivasi (tribal) hamlets get free water tankers in accordance to a resolution passed by the erstwhile general body of the MBMC.