 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued

MBMC eyes to generate more tax from commercial properties; Tax department issues notices to commercial property owners

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued | File image

Mira-Bhayandar: In an effort to bolster revenue generation, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally resolved to impose additional taxes on commercial properties that have been leased out by their original owners. Despite the general body passing a resolution to this effect back in February 2018, the tax department had failed to implement it for over five years.

In accordance with the resolution passed by the general body, following rule 7 in chapter VIII (taxation rules) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act-1949, non-residential properties that have been leased out will now attract a tax of either 20 percent of the annual rent based on the capital value-based tax system or ₹10 per square foot of the carpet area, whichever is higher.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments...
article-image

Tax department issuing notices

The tax department has commenced issuing notices to property owners, instructing them to provide copies of the leave-and-license agreements for the commercial properties they have leased to lessees, within seven days. The assessed number of properties in the twin city is currently estimated at around 400,607, comprising 64,618 commercial units and 335,989 residential units.

Notably, the tax department lacks information about the exact count of commercial properties being used on a rental basis. "We have requested property data from the power service provider and the sub-registrar, which will help us differentiate between self-occupied and rented properties," explained Chandrakant Borse, the tax-in-charge.

Property tax collections

Projected property tax collections for the ongoing fiscal year stand at ₹280 crore, making up a significant portion of MBMC's revenue. However, this move to impose additional taxes is likely to increase the projected figures by a few crores, as numerous properties including industrial units, multiplexes, shopping complexes, and individual shops will now fall under the rental tax category.

The MBMC faces a formidable challenge in increasing its property tax revenue receipts by at least 25 percent to remain eligible for central government grants designated for various projects and initiatives under the fifteenth finance commission's purview.

Read Also
Property Tax Collection: MBMC Nets ₹102 Cr From 1.90 Lakh Early Birds In 4 Months, Breaks Record
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Levy More Taxes On Rented Commercial Properties, Notices Issued

Maharashtra: '40% Export Duty On Onions Will Be Devastating For Farmers,' Says Patole

Maharashtra: '40% Export Duty On Onions Will Be Devastating For Farmers,' Says Patole

Maharashtra: Hashish Weighing 250 Kg Wash Up On Ratnagiri Beaches

Maharashtra: Hashish Weighing 250 Kg Wash Up On Ratnagiri Beaches

Maharashtra: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Container Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune...

Maharashtra: Two Dead, Six Injured After Speeding Container Truck Overturns On Mumbai-Pune...

Cruise Ship Drug Bust Bribery Case: Bombay High Court Extends Sameer Wankhede’s Interim Protection...

Cruise Ship Drug Bust Bribery Case: Bombay High Court Extends Sameer Wankhede’s Interim Protection...