Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seeks Police Action Against BJP Corporators Over Alleged Assaults During General Body Meeting Violence

The Mira-Bhayandar civic administration has sought a police investigation into allegations of assault and misconduct during its October 16 General Body meeting | AI Generated File Image

Bhayandar, October 22, 2026: Following complaints and representations regarding the violent clash during the General Body Meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)—where ruling BJP corporators forcibly entered the spectator gallery, assaulted local citizens and manhandled Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel—MBMC Additional Commissioner Dr Sachin Bangar, on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, issued an official letter to the Bhayandar Police Station on October 19, requesting appropriate action.

Police officials stated that an investigation is underway and appropriate legal action, including the filing of cases, will be taken based on the findings.

During the civic body's General Body Meeting held on October 16, a commotion broke out over suspicions that some Right to Information (RTI) activists sitting in the spectator gallery were filming the proceedings. Unhappy with this, several male and female BJP corporators forcibly barged into the spectator gallery and launched a physical assault on the individuals.

When local police officers and MSF jawans tried to intervene and stop the corporators, they were also pushed and manhandled.

Furthermore, viral video footage surfaced showing a female corporator raising her hand against a police sub-inspector in civil dress. Media personnel covering the incident were not spared either; some corporators assaulted journalists, pushed them around and snatched their mobile phones, throwing them to the ground.

Following suspicions that the meeting was being recorded, police initially detained four individuals, along with a local journalist who was caught in the brawl. Cross-complaints were subsequently registered by both the RTI activists and the BJP corporators.

Midnight Standoff And Sit-In Protests

Later, at midnight on Saturday, BJP leader Narendra Mehta, along with party corporators, office-bearers and workers, marched to the Municipal Commissioner's residence. By early Saturday morning, the administration had prepared the minutes of the meeting, and a case was registered against the RTI activists through the municipal corporation for obstructing government work.

This stance by the administration sparked widespread outrage across all sections of society. Allegations surfaced that the municipal administration and police were functioning under political pressure from the ruling BJP.

In protest, a joint sit-in demonstration (Thiyya Andolan) was launched outside the Municipal Commissioner's office by:

Marathi Ekkikaran Samiti

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)

Indian National Congress

Shiv Sena (both Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Various local social organisations

Commissioner Calls Emergency Meeting

Taking note of the rising public anger, the Municipal Commissioner convened an urgent emergency meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, representatives from all political parties and local citizens.

During the meeting, it was brought to the attention of both the civic and police administrations that BJP corporators had gathered a crowd, forcibly entered the spectator gallery, manhandled MSF personnel on duty and obstructed official administrative duties.

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Taking firm note of the matter, the Municipal Commissioner instructed Additional Commissioner Dr Sachin Bangar to write an official letter to the Bhayandar Police, directing them to conduct a proper investigation into the incident and take strict legal action.

The civic body has since dispatched the letter to the police, and authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently underway. The entire city is now closely watching for an impartial investigation by the police.

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