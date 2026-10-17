Mira-Bhayandar Civic Meeting Clash: FIR Filed Against 16 BJP Corporators After Alleged Assaults | VIDEO

Bhayandar Police have registered an FIR against 16 BJP corporators and party worker Pritesh Shah following alleged clashes during an MBMC general body meeting | AI Generated File Image (X - @KKMishraOffice)

Mira Bhayandar, October 17, 2026: A heated dispute over filming proceedings during the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) general body meeting on October 16 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium has escalated into a major legal and political row.

Following a formal complaint by social activist Karan Tanaji Pawar, an FIR has been registered against 16 BJP corporators and BJP worker Pritesh Shah.

According to complaint statements, the altercation broke out in the public gallery when activists and journalists attempted to record the general body meeting on their mobile phones. Activists and journalists alleged that they were subjected to pushing, shoving, verbal abuse, physical assaults and threats of being framed in false cases.

*Breaking News Alert:-* मीरा-भाईंदर मनपा महासभा मारपीट मामला: 16 नगरसेवकों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने लगाए मारपीट और धमकी के आरोप.🙏🏼 https://t.co/anB9W8ItvE — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) October 16, 2026

Specific Allegations Of Assault And Property Damage

Specific allegations detailed in the complaints include the following:

Assault and Property Damage: Corporator Rupali Modi was accused of hurling a slipper, while corporator Tarun Sharma was accused of punching an individual in a private area. Journalist Mayur Thakur alleged that his mobile phone was snatched and smashed to the ground, while journalist Jatin Dadich also filed a complaint regarding physical assault and push-and-shove tactics.

No Official Ban on Filming: Advocate Krishna Gupta submitted a Right to Information (RTI) query, which revealed that there is no official rule, government resolution (GR) or municipal resolution prohibiting the filming or photographing of general body or committee meetings. Despite this, journalists were allegedly forcibly stopped from recording, raising serious questions about press freedom and transparency in local governance.

Counter-Complaints Filed

In response, counter-allegations and police reports were also lodged:

A BJP female corporator registered a molestation/outraging modesty complaint against the activists.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation administration filed a complaint against social activists for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their official duties.

List Of 16 BJP Corporators Named In The FIR

The complaint filed by Karan Pawar explicitly names the following 16 corporators:

Shanu Goyal

Tarun Subhash Sharma

Rupali Modi

Preeti Jain

Vandana Bhavsar

Hetal Parmar

Vishal Patil

Sanjay Tharve

Naveen Singh

Kavita Tripathi

Deepika Arora

Mahesh Mhatre

Bharat Kothari

Hema Belani

Yogita Sharma

Manish Parashar

Additionally, BJP worker Pritesh Shah has been named in the complaint.

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Bhayandar Police have registered the cases and initiated a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, local journalists staged a sit-in agitation (dharna) at the civic headquarters to protest against the assault and demand strict action.

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