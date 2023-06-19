Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Recovers ₹5.65 Lakh as Fines from Illegal Film Shoots | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar has transformed into the favourite production hub for the makers of films, tele-serials and reality shows in the past few years. While some production houses take valid permission after paying the levied fees from Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and nod from the local police station as well as the traffic department, several location managers duck the process to conduct the shoots in an illegal manner.

As per information sourced out from MBMC’s estate management department, revenue generated by giving permissions stood at Rs 13.75 lakh in the last fiscal, the present collection from April 1 to 15, June stands at Rs 3.80 lakh.

Equipments seized, fined levied

On the other hand, the MBMC has seized equipment and netted fines amounting more than Rs 5.65 lakh which is ten times the original fees from the offending location managers. A private agency has been appointed by the MBMC to locate such spots where these activities were being conducted without prior permission from the civic body in exchange of 9.5 per cent commission. After a revision in the rate card a few years back, the civic administration now charges Rs 35,000 for Hindi and other languages while offering a discount of Rs 20,000 to shootings for Marathi serials and films for a 12-hour shift. Earlier the charges were limited to Rs 3,000 which was hiked to Rs 50,000 by the general body in 2017 before it was trimmed again to Rs 35,000 with a special discount for Marathi serials and film shoots.

Revenue Dips Due to Political Interference

It has been alleged that several production hubs and location managers who avoid taking permissions have the blessings of influential politicians who directly interfere and disallow officials and the private agency in acting against illegalities which not only poses a nuisance to pedestrians and motorists but also causes huge financial losses to the municipal exchequer.

Who is a Location Manager?

The location manager is a member of the film crew responsible for finding and securing locations to be used, obtaining all fire, police and other governmental permits, and coordinating the logistics for the production to complete its work. The permissions are tagged with multiple restrictions in order to ensure smooth thoroughfare for citizens at public places.